Kotoko striker Mbella Etouga had just 10 touches in President's Cup defeat to Hearts

Highly-rated Asante Kotoko striker Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga could not live up to his massive hype on Friday when they were defeated 2-1 by arch-rivals Hearts of Oak with the Cameroonian having just ten touches of the ball during the entire duration of the match.

The Ghana Premier League top scorer was tipped to pose a big threat to the Phobians following his blistering start in Ghana but he could only manage 10 touches during the game which left his supporters bitterly disappointed.



The hero with 13 goals in the Ghana Premier League cut a frustrated figure at full time, disappointed that he could not score to himself in the history books of Kotoko.



The Cameroonian attacker did not have the ability to control the field and also had the most minimal of touches of the players on the field during Friday's game.



Frank Mbella had 10 touches in the 90 minutes during the game against Hearts of Oak and barely got into the backline from the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League and MTN FA CUP winners.

The same thing happened to him during the thrilling Ghana Premier League week 7 match with the teams two weeks earlier at the Accra Sports Stadium.



With 13 goals scored in the current 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season, the Cameronian has still to be a star in his club, the Porcupine Warriors against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak SC.



The Phobians defeated their opponents the Porcupine Warriors 2-1 to lift the coveted trophy.



