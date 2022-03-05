3
Kotoko 'suffers' at the hands of Hearts of Oak fans after losing President’s Cup

Disappointed Asante Kotoko fans

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko 2-1

Kotoko top GPL table

Patrick Razak scores winner for Hearts in President's Cup

Some Hearts of Oak fans on social media have taken Asante Kotoko to the cleaners after beating them 2-1 to win the President’s Cup on Friday night.

After a nervy first half without a goal, striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh found the back of the net to score the first goal for the Phobians.

Moments later, substitute Samuel Boateng pulled parity for the Porcupines to give the Kotoko fans a sigh of relief.

But in the 89th minute, Patrick Razak scored the winner for Hearts of Oak when he dribbled past Kotoko’s goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim.

President Akufo-Addo handed Hearts of Oak the trophy after the final whistle to declare them as champions.

After the game, some Phobian fans took to social media to express their excitement and tease their opponents.

However, some staunch supporters of Asante Kotoko who were not perturbed by the loss have professed that they will bounce back to win the Ghana Premier League.

One of the tweeps that made raves on social media was Willie Graham who in a commentary said “Asante Kotoko will have a new bus and Hearts of Oak will have a new cup”.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
