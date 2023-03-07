Kotoko supporters’ chief slams management for sending players to Atsu’s one-week ceremony

David Obeng Nyako(L) and Emmanuel Dasoberi (R)

Kojo Asante, a member of the executives of the supporters' wing of Asante Kotoko has questioned the decision by the management of the club to make an appearance at the one-week ceremony of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.

Kojo Asante believes that the presence of the players at the ceremony held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, is a contributory factor to their defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



In a panel discussion on Asempa FM, Asante who is the protocol officer of the National Circles Council bemoaned why the management exposed the players to all kinds of spirits ahead of their game against Hearts.



He noted worryingly that the management of the club are not abreast with how games between the two clubs are played hence the ill-informed decision to attend the ceremony with the players.



“Asante Kotoko have no direction. We don’t have direction because we came all the way from Kumasi and instead of focusing on our game, went for a funeral. The team was at a one-week ceremony receiving greetings when we had a crucial game against Hearts of Oak. Look at how our brother died and all the issues surrounding it.



“You have a match against Kotoko and you send the whole team there, despite being aware of the various parading the place. Both good and bad spirits were there. Hearts were in Accra but never attended the ceremony.

The one-week observation for Christian Atsu was held at the Adjiringanor Astro-turf on Saturday with the family settling on March 17 as the day for the burial and funeral rites.



The ceremony had the presence of people from the political, entertainment, and sporting worlds.



Former Black Stars players Sulley Muntari, John Paintsil, and Asamoah Gyan, among others, were present to commiserate with the family of their departed colleague.



A day after the event, Konadu Yiadom scored at the Accra Sports Stadium to hand Hearts of Oak victory over Asante Kotoko in a matchday 20 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



