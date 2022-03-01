Kotoko supporters, ex-players begin donations for new stadium project

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

I will build a stadium for Kotoko in 18 months with $10m - Kotoko CEO

Appiah stadium pledges $100 dollars to Kotoko to build new stadium



Last Chance travel and tour CEO donates $700 to Kotoko's vision of building a stadium



Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Opoku, together with the founder of National Supporters Union, Abraham Boakye, and CEO for Last Chance Travel and Tours, Oboufor have pledged respective amounts to help Asante Kotoko build their own stadium.



The three aforementioned personalities made their promise on Angel TV on Monday, February 28, 2022.



Opoku, who currently plays for USM Alger pledged USD$300 to support the cause of building a stadium for his former club.



Abraham Boakye, also known as ‘One Man Supporter’ pledged USD$100 while Obofour pledged USD$700.



The pledges are in regards to Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah's plea on Oyerepa FM that he needs 100,000 committed fans of the club to contribute a one-time payment of USD$100 to erect a stadium facility in 18 months.



“If I get the 100,000 committed supporters today, what’s today’s date, I will build a stadium for Kotoko in 18 months,” he said.



He explained that the club requires $10 million to relish its objective of owning its own stadium.



“Each person should pay $100 for just once and multiply it by 100,000. It would be $10 million if you multiply. We don’t need 10 million Kotoko supporters, I need 100,000 Kotoko supporters to give me $100,” Nana Yaw Amponsah stated.