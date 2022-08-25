1
Menu
Sports

Kotoko take final decision on Abdul Ganiyu

Abdul Ganiu Kotoko Former Kotoko skipper Abdul Ganiyu Ismail

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have decided to declare defender Abdul Ganiyu Ismail as surplus to requirement and would be ready to accept an offer for him, according to Kumasi-based Pure FM.

The 26-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Porcupine Warriors and had earlier requested to leave the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to broadcast journalist Bright Kankam Boadu on the Kumasi-based radio station, the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions have informed the defender that he would not feature in their plans for the upcoming season.

Reports claim an unnamed Qatari side have presented an offer for the central defender who has been capped 3 times by Ghana at the senior level.

Source: ghanasportsline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini's son breaks silence after US fraud allegations
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
Related Articles: