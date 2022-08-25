Kotoko take final decision on Abdul Ganiyu

Former Kotoko skipper Abdul Ganiyu Ismail

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have decided to declare defender Abdul Ganiyu Ismail as surplus to requirement and would be ready to accept an offer for him, according to Kumasi-based Pure FM.

The 26-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Porcupine Warriors and had earlier requested to leave the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



According to broadcast journalist Bright Kankam Boadu on the Kumasi-based radio station, the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions have informed the defender that he would not feature in their plans for the upcoming season.

Reports claim an unnamed Qatari side have presented an offer for the central defender who has been capped 3 times by Ghana at the senior level.