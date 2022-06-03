Kotoko to be crowned Ghana Premier League champions on June 12

Kotoko are champions of the 2021/2022 GPL

Asante Kotoko will be crowned 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions on June 12 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Ghana Football Association has announced.

Asante Kotoko claimed a record-extending 25th Ghana Premier League title on Thursday after securing a 1-1 draw against AshantiGold in the Adansi derby at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



The draw was enough to secure the Porcupine Warriors' first title since 2014, dethroning sworn rivals Hearts of Oak, who won the trophy last season.



The ceremony will be held after the team’s last game of the season at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Elmina Sharks on Sunday June 12, 2022.



Ghana FA officials will be there to present Asante Kotoko officials and players with medals.

The team will also receive the prize money for winning this season’s Premier League title.



The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.



Kotoko next three games is against Great Olympics, Elmina Sharks and Accra Lions.