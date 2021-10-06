Kotoko to continue pre-season in Dubai

The Porcupine Warriors will train in the United Arab Emirates city for two weeks

Asante Kotoko on Tuesday announced that they will continue their preparations for the upcoming 2021/22 season in Dubai.

The Porcupine Warriors will train in the United Arab Emirates city for two weeks before the season gets underway on October 29.



“We fly to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday for #Preseason21 tour in the lively city of Dubai between 7th – 22nd October 2021,” Kotoko wrote on their Twitter page.



Kotoko have been busy in the transfer window, signing nine players so far, and appointed Dr Prosper Narteh as their head coach.

They are confident of a successful season, having ended last season without a trophy after losing the league to Hearts of Oak and were knocked out of the MTN FA Cup at the last eight stage.



Their opening match of the season is against Dreams FC in Dawu.



