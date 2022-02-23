Kotoko to play Hearts in President's Cup game

Kotoko players close in on Hearts' Muntari during Super clash

There will be a repeat of hostilities when the two biggest clubs in Ghana clash once again in the 2022 President's Cup game which is scheduled to come off on March 4, 2022.

Ghalca who are the organizers of the competition have decided to settle on the duo for the ceremonial game.



It will come off at the Accra Sports Stadium in a one off tie under the bright floodlights.



President of the land, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the occasion and do the ceremonial kick off while he is also expected to present the trophy to the winner.

Asante Kotoko emerged victors the last time these two sides played in the President's cup in 2019 and will be hoping for a repeat.



An own goal from Mohammed Alhassan and a Naby Keita headed gave Kotoko the win after Kofi Kordzi scored the opener for Hearts.



The porcupine warriors have won the President's Cup six times whiles Hearts have won it on four occasions.