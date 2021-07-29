Kotoko vs King Faisal: Emmanuel Keyekeh threatened to boycott second half over match-fixing - Former NCC Chair

Former Asante Kotoko National Supporters leader, Kwaku Amponsah has claimed that midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh threatened to boycott the second half of the Porcupines’ game against King Faisal.

Asante Kotoko on Saturday, July 3, 2021, drew 1-1 with King Faisal on matchday 32 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium in a game that could have jeopardized the chances of the latter escaping relegation.



The Porcupines Warriors had to fight to earn a point in the game through Francis Andy Kumi in the 84th minute after Zubairu Ibrahim had taken the lead in the 15th minute inside the first half.



According to Kweku Amponsah who is known in the football circles as Chairman K5, Emmanuel Keyekeh removed his jersey and threatened to play the second half because he suspected some level of foul play in the game.



“Keyekeh removed his jersey at halftime and threatened not to play again if that is how they (Kotoko) are going to play. We the supporters have to come together to make sure that betting is out of our game.”

“Keyekeh did that because he suspected match-fixing. Our players have now become politicians and that’s very bad for our club,” Chairman K5 said in a panel discussion on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Meanwhile, Alhaji Grusah, the owner of King Faisal confessed that he approached Asante Kotoko 'for help' in the relegation fight but they refused to give them the entire three points.



