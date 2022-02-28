Kotoko wanted me to be Player Welfare Manager when I retired - Stephen Oduro

Stephen Oduro

Former Asante great, Stephen Oduro has disclosed that he is eternally grateful to the management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko for their unflinching support.

He says that management of the club, past and present have really showered him with lots of love and he appreciates it a lot.



The petite midfielder was a cult hero among Kotoko fans during his playing days and says that it did not end with only the fans as Dr Kwame Kyei's administration paid him for one full year when he was not even working for the club but had traveled to the USA.



Speaking in an interview with ghanasportspage.com, the former Kotoko great revealed that there were plans for him to work for Kotoko after hanging up his boots but his desire to live with his family in the states prevented him from working for the club.



He also adds that there were plans for a testimonial game in his honour but those plans were scuppered by his schdeule.



“Somewhere at the start of the 2017/18 season when registration was about starting, that was the time Dr Kwame Kyei had just come to take over the club [as Board Chairman], at that time I was still part of the team. Dr Kwame Kyei suggested he wanted me to be a Player Welfare Officer along playing till I decide otherwise, which I accepted”, Oduro narrated, speaking exclusively to ghanasportspage.com.



He continued, “I accepted, even the plan to play a testimonial match for me came up but due to my own schedules, it couldn’t come on. I personally pleaded with them that I had played for long and my wife and the children had been living abroad for long and at times it even takes two years without seeing them, so I wanted to seize the opportunity to go and visit them. I didn’t even plan on not returning but upon my arrival [here in America] then they [the family] said they won’t allow me to go back [to Ghana] again”, he revealed.

Oduro expressed gratitude to the then management of Asante Kotoko for an honour done him, for even continuing to pay him for one whole year while he was still in America.



“I will thank the officials of [Asante] Kotoko that I came to stay abroad and at that time when I was abroad Dr Kwame Kyei was still paying me. He kept asking when I was coming back to help him and the club, so I went back [to Ghana] to spend about three months then later told them I had to return [to the States] to do something, and that was the time I couldn’t go back again. So it lasted for about after one year before they stopped paying me; even with that it took me to tell them that looking at things I’m not sure I can return and that they should replace me.



“Even at that time they kept in touch with me, calling me to come so they give me a job within the club but I rather told them I want to spend some time with the family, then do my coaching course then I later return to probably start from the [technical] bench so I can also help them team with what is left in me”, Oduro added.



He further revealed his current relationship with the current Nana Yaw Amponsah led administration of Asante Kotoko, which looks very positive for the growth of the club.



“Even Nana Yaw Amponsah, when he came, they call me and we talk often, and even Nana Yaw himself I knew him in Kumasi when he came to take over Cornerstones, my brother was at Cornerstones then so I had time with him and all of them will be happy that I join the team [Kotoko] again, but, due to life here in abroad and other things, you need to be well prepared before you go back home. So I have decided to finish with my coaching course and other things then I can now go back home to support the club with my little knowledge”, he narrated.



Oduro departed Kotoko at the end of the 2016/2017 football season after joining the club in the year 2000 but left for Super Sports United before returning buy retired from football at the age of 33.