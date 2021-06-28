Kotoko were lucky Hearts scored only one, it could have been disastrous - Kwabena Yeboah

Veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah

Veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah has suggested that the 1-0 score line polled by Hearts of Oak in their game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko was not a fair reflection of their performance on the day.



Kwabena Yeboah believes that Hearts’ performance merits two or three goals as they were a shade above their opponents Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



‘The Writer’ as he is known, said that from the blast of the whistle to the end, Hearts dominated and created chances that they should have buried.



The SWAG President posited that this was one of the most one-sided matches he has watched between the two historic club.

“Kotoko were very lucky Hearts scored only one goal. It could have been more disastrous. Throughout the game, Kotoko had only one clear chance. That was when the ball broke lose to Augustine Okrah. I think he wasn’t paying attention. It was not even from a constructive build up. Hearts were absolutely impressive.



“ I have watched a number of Hearts versus Kotoko game and this is one of the games where Hearts of Oak outplayed and outmuscled Kotoko and outscored them. Kotoko were very fortunate to have conceded only one goal,” he said.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, Kwabena Yeboah said he was not taken aback by the performance of Hearts as they have been consistent throughout the season.



He attributed the defeat to Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto who he accuses of continuously tinkering with his team.



He said that whiles Hearts’ coach Samuel Boadu has maintained a consistent line up, Baretto has been altering his team.



“Before the game, I said that there was no way Kotoko could beat Hearts and the reason is that, Hearts have been consistent in their last eight match in terms of personnel as opposed to Kotoko who continued tinkering. I don’t know what is wrong with the team but Barreto kept tinkering with the team. Any team that does well is a team you can easily define. Anything team you can’t name their first eleven off-head is not in a good shape,” he said.

Hearts have by virtue of the victory, opened a three-point lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League table.



The club’s last three matches are against Liberty Professionals, Ebusua Dwarfs and WAFA.



Hearts need six points from these three matches to win their first title in twelve years and coach Samuel Boadu is bent on delivering the points.



“I cannot say we’ve won the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title yet because there are three games to play before the season ends,”, Samuel Boadu said.



Coach Boadu said: “It was a big game. Kotoko played well but we were better and eager to win this crucial encounter to achieve our target of winning the title. My players were tactical on the pitch and in the end, it paid off.”