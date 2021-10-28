Kotoko whitewash lower-tier PAC Academy to wrap up pre-season

Kotoko have concluded their pre-season

Asante Kotoko SC concluded their pre-season with a resounding victory over lower-tier side PAC Academy on Wednesday at the Adako Jachie training complex.

The Porcupine Warriors thumped the third-tier outfit 6-0 as skipper Abdul Ganiu Ismail and newboy Joseph Amoako netting a brace each.



Kotoko got the breakthrough in the 8th minute with an own goal by PAC defender Abdul Ganiu doubled the advantage with a powerful after being set up by playmaker Fabio Gama.



New recruit Samuel Boateng in scored two minutes after the break to increase the tally for the Reds.

Boateng turned the provider for Amoako to slot home the 4th goal in the 64th minute.



Ten minutes later, Abdul Ganiu netted his second goal in the game for the club from the spot before Amoako got his name on the scoresheet for the second time with a sublime finish in the 85th minute.



Kotoko will be buzzing in full confidence ahead of their Ghana Premier League opener on Saturday against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.