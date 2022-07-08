Kotoko will forever remain in my heart – Former goalkeeper Razak Abalora

Razak Abalora

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora says he will forever hold the club dearly in his heart.

The shot-stopper joined the Porcupine Warriors club from Azam FC in 2020 and went on to play two seasons before moving on to sign for Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.



Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, Razak Abalora has confessed his continuous love for the reds and adds that he will want to retire at the club in the future.



“From day one I joined Kotoko, it has been great. I felt their unflinching love and they keep supporting me on all platforms.



“Asante Kotoko will be in my heart forever and surely one day I will retire at Kotoko.

“The club is great and I wish for God blessings to them all,” Razak Abalora said.



The goalkeeper remains contracted to Sheriff Tiraspol and is hoping to finally command a starting role in the team when the 2022/23 football season starts.



