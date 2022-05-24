1
Kotoko will leave Tarkwa empty-handed - Kwesi Donsu

KWESI DONSU 1 Medeama midfielder, Kwesi Donsu

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko lead GPL table

Berekum Chelsea beat Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko to face Medeama in GPLWK31

Medeama midfielder, Kwesi Donsu, has vowed the Yellow and Mauves will dip Asante Kotoko's woes when both go head-to-head on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The league leaders have won just one of their last five matches with Medeama sitting behind with 6 points less.

According to Donsu, Medeama aim at revenging a 1-0 loss they suffered in the reverse fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“We lost just by a lone goal in Kumasi in the first round when we played them (Kotoko) at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium”.

“We’re very confident that we will take all three points at stake because in Tarkwa here there’s no way Kotoko will get away with a single point because we will beat them in Tarkwa”, he told DESS FM.

Asante Kotoko lead the Ghana Premier League table with 56 points with a game in hand against Ashanti Gold.

Medeama who are second on 50 points which could further reduce the gap to three points before Kotoko clears their shoveled game on June 2.

