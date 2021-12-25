Kotoko will win GPL for 7 consecutive years to come - Prophet Mensah Otabil

Asante Kotoko

It is good news for the porcupine warriors in the realms of the spirit as renowned 'football' prophet Prophet Mensah Otabil has made a revelation about the reds.

The founder and leader of Christ True Word of God Ministries says that he saw Asante Kotoko winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title and also winning the league for five consecutive years.



Prophet Mensah Otabil an avid Accra Hearts of Oak fan says that this was revealed to him on the 24th of December,2021 that the only hindrance to the prophecy is poor officiating from referees.



Prophet Mensah Otabil , Founder and leader of Christ True Word of God Ministries



He made this known in an interview with Isaac Owusu Ansah on the Ashh FM Sports Show on Friday.

“ Per what I have seen in the realms on the 24th of December that I am granting this interview, Asante Kotoko is going to win the Ghana Premier League in 2022 and continue to win it 5 years consecutively. If referees are going to be fair to Asante Kotoko, the Porcupines are going to win the league for 5 consecutive years



I am a staunch Hearts of Oak fan, my parents are and everyone in my family is, but what God has shown to me is what I can and will always say “



He in the past prophesied that Kurt Okraku will win the GFA Elections which actually came to pass and is the current GFA President.