Kotoko will win the Caf Champions league one day - Dr Kyei

Board chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei, is confident the club will win the CAF Champions League one day even if they fail at winning it this season.



The Ghana Premier League champions would be representing the country at the African club competition after they won the league title this season.



Although the Porcupines have made several attempts at winning the CAF Champions League, their best has been to reach the money zone of the tournament.

Speaking on Asante Kotoko’s chances of winning the tournament this season, Dr Kwame Kyei stated that he has hopes that the Porcupines would one day win the title this season.



“We can't deny them from participating in Africa. The board will meet to find means to aid them to participate,” Dr Kwame Kyei stated on Kotoko’s preparation for the competition.



He added, “We only pray that we do well. I can't predict how we will fare in the tournament but in everything you do, with patience and tenacity, you can get to your destination.



“Even if we fail to win it, I know for sure that one day with God on our side, Kotoko will win the Champions League,” the former CEO of the club stated.