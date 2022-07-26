Kotoko won’t make any impact in Africa even with Mourinho or Ferguson - Kojo Addae-Mensah

CEO of Databank, Kojo Addae-Mensah

Chief Executive Officer of Databank, Kojo Addae-Mensah believes that Asante Kotoko will not make any impact even with Jose Mourinho or Alex Ferguson as head coach at the CAF Champions League.

Following the departure of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, the Porcupine Warriors are back on the market in search of a new coach.



However, Kojo Addae-Mensah has disclosed that it would be difficult for any coach to lead Kotoko to the CAF Champions League after just six months in charge.



“Clearly, I am not going to expect that we are going to have a coach who will come in six weeks to Africa with the kind of material we have, to go and make impact,” Addae-Mensah said on Luv FM.



“We can bring Mourinho or go and bring Ferguson or whoever to come into Kotoko, there is no way we will make an impact with a new coach, with disgruntled players, with players who are not sure whether they are going to renew their contracts, I mean it’s a pity,” he added.

The former Kotoko Express columnist professed that Kotoko would have made a huge impact at the CAF Champions League if coach Prosper Narteh had stayed.



“Already with Ogum and with the players, I had said that, I followed from the quarter-finals of the champions league and the confederations cup, it was already going to be an uphill task to break into the group stage,” he stated.



