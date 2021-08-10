Kotoko won't play in Africa due to the cost it brings - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have dodged the albatross of playing in African inter-club competitions as it brings nothing but untoward hardship on clubs who participate.

Despite failing to win any any silverware with Hearts of Oak winning the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup, there is a slot for one team to play in the CAF Confederations Cup.



As only three clubs that is Kotoko, Hearts and Medeama applied for the CAF inter club license that give clubs permission to play in African inter club competitions.



With AshGold unable to play in Africa, Kotoko or Medeama can take up that slot but the porcupine warriors have passed on that opportunity as they intend on building a team capable of winiing the league and MTN FA Cup next season while also saving cost.



Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah says the club will sit out and rather prepare the team to challenge for titles the following season.

“The cost of going to Africa is not easy and if am to tell you the cost involved in going to Africa last year can provide us with an Astro turf at Adako Jachie and double of what we are doing now and many more,” the CEO told Oyerepa TV.



Nana Yaw Amponsah added, “We must take advantage of that to develop and improve our squad and prepare them to win the league and FA cup next season if possible.



“We also need to develop our infrastructure so we can console ourselves with it.” he added