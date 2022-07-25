Kotoko won't take you seriously again if you go back - JE Sarpong warns coach Ogum

Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum resigns as coach of Asante Kotoko

Veteran Ghanaian coach, JE Sarpong has advised coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum not to return to Asante Kotoko if he resigned from his role on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum was reported to have resigned verbally in zoom with the board and management of Asante Kotoko after most of his proposal ahead of the upcoming season was turned down on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



However, despite the confirmation from some Asante Kotoko management members, the Board of the club in a statement signed by secretary Kwamina Mensah denied the resignation of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum at the said zoom meeting.



Ahead of a newly scheduled meeting with the Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko, JE Sarpong has said that Dr. Ogum will never be taken seriously again by his bosses should he rescind his decision to quit.

“Now the danger is in going back. After his reported verbal resignation, the danger emerges if Ogum decides to go back to coach the team. Will he ever be taken seriously again by his bosses who will now say that he is not even a man of his words?



“Don’t be fooled. There are people on the management and board of the club who did not back his appointment as head coach in the first place. it happens in all clubs. So if he decides to reverse his decision, he is going to face more opposition trust me. Considering the drama in the last few days I don’t think it will be advisable for him to go back. I have been in this situation many times and I make sure I always stand by my words” Sarpong told SportsWorldGhana.com.



Meanwhile, coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum is set to meet with the Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko on Monday, July 25, 2022, in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



