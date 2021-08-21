Kotoko writes to defender Wahab Adams to come clean on foreign trials reports

Defender Wahab Adams

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have written a letter to their veteran defender Wahab Adams to clarify reports circulating that he has traveled outside the country for trials without the permission of his club.

The center back is alleged to have traveled outside Ghana for trials with a yet to be identified club on the blind side of his club.



Kotoko have instituted an investigation into the allegations and have requested the player responds officially to the allegations by close of work on 23rd August, 2021.

“We have been informed that you have left the shores of Ghana for a trial with a Football club abroad” Wahab Adams is alleged to have committed by the club



“We have instituted full investigation into thos alleged conduct and would wsnt to afford yo the opportunity or feny the said trials you have been alleged to have engaged in, without rhe permission of the club,” the letter said.