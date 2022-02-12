Kotoko youngster Joseph Amoako opens up on Helsingborg IF move

Asante Kotoko yooungster, Joseph Amoako has completed his loan switch to Swedish Allsvenskan side Helsingborg IF.

The 19-year-old forward is delighted to join Helsingborg and has spoken about the influence of Ghanaian compatriot Benjamin Acquah on his move.



Amoako is expected to make his debut in a friendly against FC Nordsjaelland before the Swedish Allsevnskan begins in April.



"It's an honor to be here. I am happy and grateful to be a part of this family. Benjamin Acquah has told me that it is a family club, that everyone around the club is friendly and that everyone will take care of me as they did with him," he said.



Sports Director Andreas Granqvist revealed the club has been monitoring the player for a while and are happy to have him for the Swedish league.

"Joseph is a player we followed for a while. He has interesting qualities that we think can help us during the season. His main strengths lie in his speed and play with the ball. We look forward to getting to know him more in our environment and following his development," Andreas Granqvist said.



Helsingborg opens their campaign with a trip to Hammarby.



