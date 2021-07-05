Kotoku Royals beat FC Nania in league match

Players of Kotoku Royals and FC Nania in a tussle for the ball

Source: GNA

A late equaliser from Oda based Kotoku Royals FC player Clement Boateng ensured that his team beat Accra based Division One side FC Nania 2-1 in their matchday 27 of the National Division One league encounter played at the Akyem Oda Sports Stadium.

The home team had taken the lead through a penalty kick taken by Shaibu Mohammed in the early minutes of the game, however, the away team FC Nania equalized at the start of the second half of the game to put the scoreline at one all.



Kotoku Royals, after being stretched by the away team throughout the remaining minutes of the second half, finally had the winning goal in the closing stages of the match to get the three maximum points.



Okatakyie Afrifa Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Kotoku Royals who spoke to the GNA after the match said he was satisfied with the performance of the team.

Indicating that, their target now was to win all the three remaining matches left against Accra Lions FC, Okyeman Planners FC, and Danbort FC.



He advised the fans to stay focused and that the team was doing all it can to book the only qualification spot and that they were still in the race.