0
Menu
Sports

Kotoku Royals to use Cape Coast Stadium as temporal home venue

CAPE COAST STADIUM' Cape Coast Stadium

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals have adopted the Cape Coast stadium as a temporal home venue for the opening weeks of the betPawa Premier League after their home venue at Akyem Oda was rejected by the Club Licensing Board.

This is because the venue failed to meet certain laid down requirements in the Club Licensing charter.

The Akyem Oda side will open their betPawa Premier League campaign with a home game against Accra Lions FC at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

They are set to use the Cape Coast stadium for their home matches until the next round of inspections on September 25, 2022.

Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals won Zone Three of the Division One League to qualify for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League which kicks off on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel