Kuala Lumpur’s new striker Jordan Mintah confident of hitting ground running

Ghana striker, Jordan Mintah

Ghana striker, Jordan Mintah is confident his performance for Kuala Lumpur will improve after making his debut for the club in their 2-0 defeat to Selangor in the FA Cup second round last week.

Mintah lasted the entire duration of the game as the Malaysia Cup champions failed to secure a win



The 26-year-old, who joined the club on loan from Terengganu during the second transfer window, had three good chances against the Red Giants but failed to find the back of the net.



"It was my first match after two months and five days with KL, so there’s still a long way to go," he said.

"I hope to learn more from coach Bojan Hodak as I believe he can elevate my game. I’ve adapted well so far and my teammates have been very helpful."



Last season, Mintah scored 16 goals for Terengganu II in the Premier League and in the Malaysia Cup, he scored five goals in eight games for Terengganu.



He also played six games in the Super League last season, scoring four goals. In the ongoing Premier League, Mintah has scored seven goals for Terengganu II.