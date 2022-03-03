Kudjoe Fianoo and some people planned to kill me - Kwaku Frimpong

Ashanti Gold SC president, Kwaku Frimpong

President of Ghana Premier League(GPL) side Ashanti Gold, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has brazenly accused Ghana League Clubs Association(GHALCA) Chairman Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo of scheming with other persons to kill him.

He said his woes at the Miners have been masterminded by former Ashgold chairman Fianoo and his cohorts.



In an interview with Oyerepa FM, the club president stated that he has more revelations to make in the coming.



"Kudjoe Fianoo is the one sabotaging me at Ashantigold. He's the brain behind all that is happening at the club currently," he said.



"Kudjoe Fianoo and some people planned to kill me but they failed. Very soon I will make a lot of revelations and you will be shocked," he added.



He also stated that he regrets taking over the club.

"I'm disappointed for using my hard-earned money to invest in Ashantigold," Dr. Frimpong said.



There are have been a series of reports about the internal challenges the club is facing, including players' unpaid four months salary and so on.



The Gold and Blacks got humiliated 4-1 by struggling Techiman Eleven Wonders in their opening second round fixture in Obuasi.



The defeat has triggered lots of issues around the team with some fans calling for the head of the coach, Thomas Duah.



The Miners sit 12th on the league table and are just three points adrift of relegation.