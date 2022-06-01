72
Menu
Sports

Kudus, Afena-Gyan score as Ghana beat Madagascar 3-0 in 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

Video Archive
Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana begun the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on a strong note with an emphatic 3-0 victory over the Barea of Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana, after a labored first half, bounced back with spirited performance in the second half to score three goals.

Mohammed Kudus shot Ghana into the lead with a tap-in in the 53rd minute after a good run and pass from AS Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan.

Afena-Gyan found himself on the scoresheet with an absolute peach of a poacher’s finish after connecting Gideon Mensah’s cross.

Osman Bukari completed the thumping with a great solo effort in the 86th minute by rounding the Malagasy goalie and slotting it in an empty net.

The victory has pushed Ghana to first in Group E after Angola defeated the Central African Republic 2-1.

The win is Otto Addo’s first as head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana.

Next up for the Black Stars is an away encounter against the Central African Republic on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game
Foreigners get pregnant after visiting Ghana - Wode Maya expresses shock
IGP-UK diplomat saga: Kwakye Ofosu, Kwaku Azar react
‘I wasn’t after a response from the IGP' – British High Commissioner speaks
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
A Plus goes after Gifty Anti again
We are Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declare
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’
Related Articles: