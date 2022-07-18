Kudus, Kamaldeen and three Ghanaian players with a lot prove in upcoming season

Kudus, Hudson-Odoi, Kamaldeen

Gone is the era where the likes of Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah and a host of others dominated headlines in the big European leagues.

Ghana also witnessed a transition of generations which had the likes of Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah and many who chalked relative success at top level.



With that generation reaching the twilight of their careers, a new one are coming through and the players who make this generation have some marks to register in the upcoming season.



As the new season approaches GhanaWeb takes a look at 5 Ghanaian players with a lot prove in upcoming season.



Callum Hudson-Odoi





The winger had a good start to the 2021/22 season with Chelsea but missed the latter part of the season as a result of injury. Odoi’s contribution to Chelsea has been more of a supplier to their goal-scoring issues.



He was instrumental in Chelsea winning their first ever Club World Cup last season with an assist to Lukaku. With a possible exit which has lingered for a long while starring at him, Callum Hudson-Odoi has a lot to prove on why the Blues must keep him.



Kamaldeen Sulemana







His first season in the French Lig Un was great as he helped Stade Rennes beat eventual league winners PSG. Kamaldeen’s finesse on the left flanks was missed at Stade Rennes after he sustained a long injury that kept him out of action in the second half of the season. Ahead of the season, Kamaldeen has to prove that his big comeback won’t be a nine-day wonder.

Mohammed Kudus







After two seasons in the Eredivise League, Mohammed Kudus who was one of the preferred choice for starting matches is gradually loosing grip on starting berth.



The youngster who has been tipped as the next big player to emerge from Ghana has also been unfortunate with injuries. Kudus spent more time with the medical team last season nursing his injury and even when he returned to full fitness, became a second fiddle for the reserve team.



With the upcoming season, Kudus must not only overcome his injury woes but live up to the billing of being the talented footballer he is tipped to be. The midfielder has already hit the ground running scoring some goals in the pre-season.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh







After a successful spell in the German Bundesliga 2 where he contributed 23 goals, netting 11 and assisting 12 others last season, Daniel Kofi Kyereh has a lot to prove in the German topflight league.



Kofi Kyereh’s talent has never been doubted and that is evident in the Ghana national team. The attacking midfielder is now faced with replicating his success with St Pauli at Freiburg. Unlike his former club where he can just walk into the first team, Kofi Kyereh has to fight for a place this time and convince his new coaches why his addition is important.



Felix Afena-Gyan





After his two goals for AS Roma last season, Afena-Gyan has struggled to live up to expectations in Jose Mourinho’s team. The striker who has signed a contract extension with the Serie A side has been rumoured to go on loan to improve on his performance and give him more experience.



But after his recent goal and assist for Roma in their win against Sunderland in the pre-season matches, perhaps Mourinho might block his loan and give the chap a chance to prove himself in the upcoming season. /KPE