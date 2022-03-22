0
Kudus, Kofi Kyereh, Afena Gyan, others join Black Stars camp for Nigeria match

Kudus Join Stars Mohammed Kudus with his mates

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana name squad to face Nigeria

Black Stars to travel to Kumasi on Tuesday

Four debutants handed Black Stars call-ups<

Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Felix Afena-Gyan and other players have joined the Black Stars camp ahead of their game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The Black Stars opened camping on Monday, March 21, 2022, with 7 players who trained at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, there were some new players who joined the team for their trip to Kumasi.

Some of the players currently in the Black Stars camp include Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, AS Roma Felix Afena Gyan and St. Gallens’ Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Other players who have arrived in camp include St. Pauli’s Daniel Kofi Kyereh and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the 1st leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the 2nd leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

