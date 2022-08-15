Kudus, Kyereh and 3 players whose early season struggles will bother Otto Addo ahead of World Cup

A photo of Black Stars players whose early season struggles will bother Otto Addo ahead of World Cup

GhanaWeb Feature

Some Ghanaian players, particularly those in the Premier League such as Thomas Partey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Daniel Amartey have had a strong start to the season.



But with 97 days left for the World to gather in Qatar for the 2022 Mundial, concerns have been raised about some key Black Stars players who are struggling to get game time in the opening games of the season.



Though it is too early in the season, Ghanaians are anxious to see their stars in action as the World Cup will start in three months' and the players need to be in good shape to put Ghana on the map in Qatar.



Ahead of the match week three games, we bring you five Ghanaian players who have struggled to get game time in the opening two games of the season.



Kudus Mohammed



Despite being the main man in the preseason games, Kudus Mohammed is yet to enjoy more than 15 minutes of play in the new Eredivisie season after matchday two.



New Ajax FC coach, Alfred Schreuder seems not to be a big fan of the Ghanaian as Kudus Mohammed has enjoyed only 15 minutes of play in the club's opening two games of the season.

Kudus was a 91st-minute substitute in the opening game of the season against Sittard FC and was brought in on Sunday, August 14, 2022, against Groningen FC in the 84th minute to replace Dusan Tadic.



With the World Cup fast approaching, Kudus Mohammed has been advised to hand in a transfer request to leave the club as the transfer window is still open with reported interest from Tottenham Hotspurs.



Felix Afena-Gyan



The Black Stars striker made 17 appearances for AS Roma in the 2021/2022 Serie A season to mark his senior team debut.



However, Afena-Gyan might not get regular first-team action with reports making rounds that he might be on his way out of Stadium Olympico for a loan deal with Salernitana.



To many, Ghanaians a loan deal for Afena-Gyan at Salernitana will be good for the player and the country as he needs to be in a good form for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Felix Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute for AS Roma as Jose's team started their new season with a 1-0 victory against Salernitana.

Kamaldeen Sulemana



He was the most sought-after Ghanaian player in Europe before his injury as the big boys in the big leagues continue to have him monitored for a possible transfer in the future.



Kamaldeen Sulemana's performance last season earned him a nomination in the Golden Boy Awards and the CAF 2022 Awards in the Young Player of the Year category but is yet to start a game for Stade Rennes in the new season.



Two games in the new French season and Kamaldeen has played 37 minutes combined for Rennes after matchday two. He was a 73rd-minute substitute against Lorient and was introduced in the 80th minute against AS Monaco.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh



Many will argue that Daniel Kofi Kyereh is a new player at Freiburg and will need to adapt to the playing style of coach Christian Streich before he can start games.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh made his German Bundesliga debut in Freiburg's 4-0 win over Augsburg after being introduced in the 76th minute to replace Roland Sallai.

He made his second appearance as an 85th-minute substitute in the defeat against Borussia Dortmund.



Kyereh needs to up his game to get himself in the Freiburg starting eleven in order to ready himself for the Mundial in November 2022.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku



The best U-20 best player in Africa is not only struggling to get game time at Sporting CP but he is struggling for consistency even in the Black Stars.



Fatawu was a second-half substitute in Sporting CP's opening two games of the season against Rio Ave and Braga respectively.



He has featured once in the season after being introduced in the 80th minute over the weekend against Rio Ave as Sporting CP won the game 3-0 and has to work hard to get back in shape for the World Cup.



Author: Joel Eshun

Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











JE/KPE