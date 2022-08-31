3
Kudus Mohammed boycotts Ajax training as Everton interest intensifies

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed has refused to train at Ajax in order to force a departure from the club.

According to the Dutch newspaper DeTelegraaf, Kudus did not show up for training on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in his attempt to force a move to English Premier League club, Everton.

Other reports suggest that the Eredivisie champions are refusing to let go of the player on a permanent transfer.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian has agreed to personal terms with the English side who are still interested in signing the Ghanaian who is struggling for minutes at Ajax.

The summer transfer window closes at midnight, the first hour of September 1, 2022.

Mohammed Kudus has been out of favour at Ajax as he has fallen to the bottom of the pecking order in all attacking positions and midfield.

The 22-year-old was the best player for Ajax, scoring four goals in four games but he has played below 40 minutes in the club's first four games of the season.

Kudus is in his third season at Ajax after joining from Nordsjaelland for a fee of 9 million euros in 2020.

