Kudus Mohammed clarifies AFCON absence; dispels 'juju' rumours

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has clarified why he failed to play at the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon despite been named in the 28 man squad.

The Ajax midfielder sustained an injury in Ghana's last group game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Since sustaining that injury he had not recovered fully and has since not played for his club side Ajax but Ghana named in the squad whiles he was gaining his fitness after the long lay off.



The former Nordsjaelland midfielder also rubbished claims making rounds in some quarters that he has decided to quit the Black Stars due to claims that some teammates are scheming against him with 'juju'.

