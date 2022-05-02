9
Kudus Mohammed has failed to live up to expectation at Ajax - Kenneth Perez

Kudus 610x400 Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Danish star, Kenneth Perez has criticized Mohammed Kudus' slow start at Ajax.

Having joined the Dutch heavyweights from FC Nordsjaelland, the 21-year-old had a lively start at the club.

However, injuries have halted Kudus' progress as a player at the club.

Despite putting up a decent performance against PEC Zwolle in Ajax's 3-0 home win, Perez was on ESPN as a pundit insisted he has not been impressed with the Ghana playmaker's performance at the club since his arrival.

"Do you remember after three games? The eighth wonder of the world was born," said the Danish analyst.

"He's a good player, super-skilled, but it doesn't come out. He doesn't really have any depth. He runs with the ball so much. He looks a nicer player than Taylor, only Taylor is a bit more functional and reliable," he added.

Kudus Mohammed has made a total appearance of 17 for the club scoring just a goal in the process.


