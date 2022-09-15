Kudus Mohammed is the face of the Black Stars - Don Bortey ahead of World Cup

Mohammed Kudus

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Bernard Don Bortey believes Kudus Mohammed is the face of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup tournament.

The 22-year-old who had a difficult start to the 2022/23 season has become the main man for Ajax, scoring five goals in four matches as force nine.



Kudus scored one and set up another in an emphatic 4-0 victory over Rangers and also bagged a brace in a 5-0 humiliation of Heerenveen.



He was on target on Tuesday when Ajax suffered a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League.



In an interview with Sunyani-based Union FM, the former midfielder named the Ajax star as the face of the national team going into the mundial.

“Kudus Mohamed is currently the face of the Black stars and he is a great player; he can go far”



Meanwhile, Don Bortey has called on the leadership of Ghana FA to ensure Kudus does not become complacent in order to reach their potentials.



“He needs the guidance of our football leaders to avoid complacency” he said.