Kudus Mohammed makes cameo appearance for Ajax in cup loss to PSV

Kudus PSV 610x336 Mohammed Kudus dejected after Ajax's loss

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian  midfielder Kudus Mohammed failed to win the first title of the season as they were beaten by PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup game.

Interestingly, it was the Lancers who drew first blood on the day, Ryan Gravenberch the scorer but replies from Erick Gutierrez and Cody Gakpo tuned things around for the Farmers at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam.

The win hands PSV the Dutch Cup for the 10th time in history, while Ajax will have to wait for at least a year to make it 21 golds in the cabinet.

Morocco full-back Noussair Mazraoui was the only African star in the Lancers’ starting line-up, which also featured Ghana target and Dutch youth attacker Brian Brobbey as the lead striker.

Ghana playmaker Mohammed Kudus and Cote d’Ivoire forward Sebastien Haller were left on the bench, while Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana and Morocco attacker Zakaria Labyad were completely missing from the matchday squad.

For PSV, coach Roger Schmidt selected Cote d’Ivoire ace Ibrahim Sangare in midfield.

