Kudus Mohammed models Ajax FC's kit inspired by Bob Marley

Midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus was among a host of players to unveil Ajax' 21-22 third kit launched by Adidas.

The design of the new jersey pays tribute to reggae legend Bob Marley and his iconic song, Three Little Birds.



The kit is mainly black with a v-collar. The Rastafari colours red, green, and gold are used for the 3 Stripes, which are placed on the shoulders as well as the sleeve cuffs.



The logos on the front of the shirt are plain red, matching the inner neck lining. Three birds coloured red, yellow and green, appear on the upper back of the jersey.

The socks are black with their X’s on the front and the 3 Stripes applied in the same style as on the shirt and shorts.



The kit will be worn in this season’s European matches, alongside Ajax’ home kit.



Marley’s song “Three Little Birds” has become an unofficial anthem for the Dutch club after it was sung by Bob’s son Ky-Mani Marley at the stadium.