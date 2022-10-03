1
Menu
Sports

Kudus Mohammed named in Eredivisie team of the month for September

KUDUS MOHT Ajax midfielder, Kudus Moahmmed

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kudus Mohammed has been named in the Dutch Eredivisie Team of the Month for September.

The midfielder has been in a rich run of form for Ajax since he was given the chance to start ahead of Brian Brobbey.

The 22-year-old has been deployed as a false number nine this season to make room for him in the team.

He has scored 7 goals and provided 1 assist in 11 matches in the ongoing season for the Dutch giants.

The former FC Nordsjaelland star performance did not go unnoticed and has been included in the Eredivisie Team of the Month for September.

Below is the Eredivisie Team of the Month for September:

Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen), Pantelis Hatzidiakos (AZ), Daley Blind (AFC Ajax), Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Excelsior Rotterdam), Tijjani Reijnders (AZ), Vurnon Anita (RKC) Waalwijk), Mohammed Kudus (AFC Ajax), Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord), Jens Odgaard (AZ), Cody Gakpo (PSV) and Steven Bergwijn (Ajax).

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
Related Articles: