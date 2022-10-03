Kudus Mohammed named in Eredivisie team of the month for September

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Moahmmed

Ghana international Kudus Mohammed has been named in the Dutch Eredivisie Team of the Month for September.

The midfielder has been in a rich run of form for Ajax since he was given the chance to start ahead of Brian Brobbey.



The 22-year-old has been deployed as a false number nine this season to make room for him in the team.



He has scored 7 goals and provided 1 assist in 11 matches in the ongoing season for the Dutch giants.

The former FC Nordsjaelland star performance did not go unnoticed and has been included in the Eredivisie Team of the Month for September.



Below is the Eredivisie Team of the Month for September:



Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen), Pantelis Hatzidiakos (AZ), Daley Blind (AFC Ajax), Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Excelsior Rotterdam), Tijjani Reijnders (AZ), Vurnon Anita (RKC) Waalwijk), Mohammed Kudus (AFC Ajax), Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord), Jens Odgaard (AZ), Cody Gakpo (PSV) and Steven Bergwijn (Ajax).