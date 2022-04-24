Kudus Mohammed provides assist as Ajax beat Nijmegen to close in on league title

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus was the difference for his Dutch side Ajax as he quickly provided an assist for the winner after coming on from the bench in Ajax's 1-0 win over NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The midfielder has struggled for game time in what has been an injury-ravaged stint but Kudus reminded everyone why Ajax paid that much to FC Nordsjalland for his services.



Kudus Mohammed replaced Kenneth Taylor in the 85th minute with his side drawing goalless with NEC Nijmegen.



Ajax was struggling to break the resolute defence of NEC down and was presented with a chance to break the deadlock in the first half.



Dusan Tadic missed a penalty that was awarded Ajax in the 34th minute to leave his side chasing the opener.

Just as it seemed the game was drifting away from the Dutch giant Kudus Mohammed provided a pass to Brian Brobbey in the 88th minute another player of Ghanaian descent to score to make it 2-0 for Ajax.



The win takes new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Haag closer to the Eredivisie title.



Mohammed Kudus has made 12 appearances and scored one goal and one assists this season.