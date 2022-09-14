0
Kudus Mohammed reacts to ex-Crystal Palace star Yannick Bolasie's praises

Kudus Mohammed, Yannick Bolasie 0987678 Ajax midfielder, Kudus Moahmmed and former Crystal Palace player Yannick Bolasie

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed has reacted to former Crystal Palace player Yannick Bolasie's motivational message to him after scoring a spectacular goal against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Kudus with his back at goal whipped the ball with fierce power and precision which hit the inside of the crossbar before going in.

Yannick Bolasie tweeted "Man like kudus @KudusMohammedGH keep going bro!!!!!!" in reaction to Kudus' incredible goal.

The morning after the match, Kudus replied to the tweet with a heart and prayer emoji as the two shared a bromance on social media.

Kudus' magnificent goal brought Ajax level in the first half. But the Dutch side eventually lost 2-1 at the death at Anfield.

Mohammed Kudus, primarily a midfielder, is currently used as a false 9 and has scored 5 goals in his last 5 games for Ajax.



