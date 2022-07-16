0
Kudus Mohammed scores to save Ajax from defeat in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian star midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored for AFC Ajax Amsterdam in their pre-season friendly game with Belgium Jupiler Pro League side KAS Eupen.

Kudus goal prevented his team from suffering defeat to his national teammate, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf who was in goal for the Black and Whites.

The Ghanaian international came from the bench to score the equalizer for the Red and Whites outfit as they drew 1-1 against the Belgium club.

Kudus left-footed cool finish strike from inside the box following a beautiful buildup from the left side of attack.

He’s expected to reach his full potential this season after a tough start to life at the club due to injuries that kept him out most of the time.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
