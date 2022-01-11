Kudus Mohammed set to join Black Stars camp on Wednesday

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Kudus suffer rib injury in Ghana's win over South Africa

Ghana begin AFCON2021 with a defeat to Morocco



Ghana to face Gabon in second Group C encounter



Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is reportedly set to join Ghana at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



A report by ace Ghanaian Sports Journalist, Saddick Adams, indicates that Kudus is expected to join the team on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.



The Ajax midfielder although was named among Ghana's final 28-man squad, the player is yet to report to camp as he is recovering from an injury he sustained in November 2021.

The 21-year-old picked up a rib injury in Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Cape Coast.



Head coach Milovan Rajevac said before the start of AFCON that the midfielder will be joining the squad in a week's time.



"He got injured in our last game against SA, he started training recently with his club. We are expecting him to join us in the coming days, a week’s time when he is fully fit."



Contrary to what Milovan said, Kudus Mohammed as reported will be joining the team earlier than expected.



Ghana began its AFCON journey with a defeat to Morocco on January 10. The Black Stars' second group game is set for Friday, January 14 against Gabon.