Kudus and Manaf Nurudeen share heartwarming moment after Ajax VS KAS Eupen friendly

Black Stars Duo, Mohammed Kudus And Manaf Nurudeen Black Stars duo, Mohammed Kudus and Manaf Nurudeen

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars duo, Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen shared a moment together after Ajax's pre-season friendly against KAS Eupen.

The pair have been friends since their days with the youth national teams of Ghana.

Manaf Nurudeen started and lasted the entire duration of the game against Ajax but could not stop his friend, Mohammed Kudus, from scoring.

Mohammed Kudus' brilliant strike, six minutes from time rescued Ajax from defeat.

The KAS Eupen goalkeeper and his teammates will open their Belgium pro-league campaign against Sporting Charleroi next week.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus will continue pre-season with Ajax, who have RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Shaktar Doneskt to play in upcoming friendlies.

Ajax will face PSV in the Johan Cryuff Shiel before beginning the season with an away game against Fortuna Sittard.

