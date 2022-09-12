Kudus can't be benched now - Ex Barcelona star to Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Former Barcelona player, Ibrahim Afellay, has told Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder that he can't afford to put Mohammed Kudus on the bench following the Ghanaian's back-to-back impressive performances.

Mohammed Kudus, after scoring and assisting a goal in the UEFA Champions League without misplacing a single pass, was on fire over the weekend against SC Heerenveen after scoring two goals to help Ajax win 5-0.



The performance of the Black Stars midfielder has caught the attention of the world as he is being hailed for performing in the false nine.



Afellay, who was working as a pundit for Studio Veotbal, told Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder that he can't bench Kudus because the young man has already justified why he needs to start games.



"Ajax is currently lord and master in the Netherlands and, above all, its biggest opponent. It was once again enjoyable. Of course, such an early lead helps when you play against a very organized Heerenveen. You can't ignore Kudus at the moment," he said.



“He played a great game against Glasgow. You can say: I can also play this position, but I think it is strong that he indicates that he is not a striker.

"I'm a team player, so I do everything for the team," said the Ghanaian. "I'm not a striker, but I give everything in every position. I'm an attacking midfielder, but it's for the team. If I have to play elsewhere for the team, I'm happy to do that," Ibrahim Afellay added.



Kudus hopes to keep his place in the team when they play Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday at Anfield.



