Kudus could have been more precise with the ball - Otto Addo

Interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo believes midfielder Mohammed Kudus could have been more precise with the ball in the World Cup playoffs match against Nigeria's Super Green Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Black Stars were held to a goalless affair in their game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 25, 2022.



Mohammed Kudus who was arguably one of Ghana’s best players in the game was criticized for his slow pace at distributing the ball progressively.

Expressing his thoughts on the game, coach Otto Addo hailed the Ajax midfielder but intimated that Kudus could have done better.



“I know the fans like when Kudus is doing his thing and going to the other side… but sometimes he could be more precise and determined if he decides to go forward because he has the speed and he is in front of the guy, I think he should go forward. I think he can create more but he is an exceptional player, no doubts,” Otto Addo stated.



The Nigerians will host the Black Stars in the second leg at the MKO Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the second leg.



The Black Stars are eyeing qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.

