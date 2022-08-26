'Kudus is a better number 10 than Tadic' - Ex-Dutch midfielder criticizes Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Former Dutch international, Theo Janssen has criticized Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder for his decision to play Dusan Tadic in the number 10 role instead of Mohammed Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus despite playing an integral role in Ajax's pre-season campaign hasn't started a single game in the 2022/2023 Eredivisie making the Ghanaian frustrated on the bench.



The Black Stars midfielder has now been linked to Everton but Theo Janssen has said that the Dutch champions only play better with Kudus Mohammed in the number 10 role.



"And then Ajax plays Tadic as the No 10. And why is that? - the former Dutch international said while questioning the selection of the Ajax coach Schreuder following Sunday's match against Sparta Rotterdam.



"They have to find a place because the important players have to keep playing. I think Kudus is a much better player than Tadic in the long run at the No 10 position. I would already be playing Kudus by now."



"Against PSV and in the Champions League, you can't be playing Tadic at No 10. I'm convinced of that," Theo Janssen said as stated by Ghanasoccernet.

