Kudus is very strong on the ball in small spaces - Alfred Schreuder

Kudus Mohammed 9876540985.png Mohammed Kudus

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder has applauded the performance of his midfielder Kudus Mohammed in his role in their win against Cambuur.

The Ghanaian who started the season on the fringes of the first team at Ajax has been a delight to watch since being handed his first start in the Champions League win against Rangers where he scored and assisted another.

On Sunday, he grabbed a brace as Ajax walloped SC Cambuur 5-0 and also won the man of the match

Alfred Schreuder says Kudus Mohammed is strong in close spaces and admits that he has lived up to expectations since returning to the starting eleven.

"Mo has done very well. I expect a defensive team and small spaces," he told ESPN.

"Mo is very strong on the ball in small spaces. When you've played such a good game, I don't think you should take it off," he insisted.

He has been invited for the two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua later this day.

