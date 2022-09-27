1
Kudus reacts to Kweku Flick’s Black Stars song for World Cup

Kudus Mohammed123.jpeg Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus has reacted to Kweku Flick’s new song for Ghana's participation in the 2022 World Cup.

Ghanaian hip-pop musician, Kweku Flick dropped a snippet of his new single titled ‘Black Stars Anthem’ on social media on Monday, September 26, 2022.

The song which is set to become an instant hit has gained the attention of many football lovers.

Reacting to the song which has gone viral, Mohammed Kudus whose name is at the centre of the song reacted by expressing his admiration for the song and prayed the musician succeeds in his endeavours.

Kudus said, “We want money, I feel your style. God bless you with more money. More love.”

The Black Stars will be playing at their 4th World Cup in history after qualifying for the tournament which will be hosted in Qatar.

Ghana will come up against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

