Kudus scores fantastic goal against Liverpool at Anfield

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus continued his fine form this season with a screamer against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League this evening.

Kudus who has been in fine form for Ajax in the Dutch League replicated that to pull parity for Ajax after Liverpool took the lead via Mohammed Salah.

The 20-year-old picked a pass in the Liverpool penalty area before turning his defended out and let fly a screamer on his left foot to level the score for Ajax.

The Black Stars player will feel excited, especially after getting injured within 4 minutes during his last visit to Anfield.

Kudus had struggled to get a look in at the start of the season, playing cameo roles for Ajax in the opening two games of the season.

But he has been handed greater responsibilities in the last 3 or so games and has repaid the faith of the coach with 4 goals in the process.

