Kudus travels with Ajax for Liverpool match in the Champions League

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

In-form Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, travelled with his club Ajax Amsterdam for their upcoming match against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 12, 2022.

Ajax arrived in the UK with their team ahead of their match to prepare and train a day before the match.



Kudus, who was in action in the first match, is likely to start once again for his side on Tuesday night.



The Ghanaian was on target for Ajax against Rangers in their first match in the UEFA Champions League and also won the Man of the Match award.



Kudus had a disappointing debut against Liverpool in his first-ever UEFA Champions League game.



The player got injured after a collision with Liverpool’s Fabinho six minutes into his debut match.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











JE/BOG