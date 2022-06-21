Kufuor urges Asante Kotoko to stay focused and united ahead of African campaign

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufour has called on Asante Kotoko to stay focused and united ahead of their African campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season after winning the Ghana Premier League.



Over the weekend, the playing body and technical team of Asante Kotoko visited the ex-Ghana President who is a former chairman of the club at his residence.



The former President encourages the team to stay united and make sure they do well in the CAF Champions league.

According to him, he expects nothing but unity within the players which will urge them on to win more trophies.



“I congratulate you for winning the league, am urging you to do well in Africa as you did in winning the Ghana Premier League.”



“The team must always stay focused and united if they want to achieve success," he added.