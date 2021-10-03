Kumasi, Accra stadia certified and of global standard for clubs to use - NSA boss fires

An aerial shot of the Accra Sports Stadium

Director-General of the National Sports Authority(NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi has slammed the Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) for rejecting the refurbished Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium.

After a recent nationwide inspection of various grounds that will be used by Premier and Division One League clubs ahead of the 2021/2022 season, the Club Licensing Board approved only five venues in the Premier League.



The venues are namely; WAFA Park, Aliu Mahama Stadium, Cape Coast, Len Clay Stadium and the Samartex Park have been granted 'CONDITIONAL APPROVAL' pending the correction of and or repair of defects as stated in the inspection reports by October 29, 2021.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, Prof Twumasi has lamented how the Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara Stadium could not meet any standard and says the inspection was done at the NSA's blindside.

"Both Kumasi and Accra stadium is certified and match the global standard for clubs to use.



“Is it not a joke to tell me Accra sports stadium doesn’t meet the criteria to play a football match on it? Who will believe this story?



“They inspected the facility without our notice, even CAF which is an international body informed us before inspecting it for Hearts games,” he concluded.